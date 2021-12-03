Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $132.04

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.04, but opened at $140.74. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $135.50, with a volume of 713 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 191,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 76.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $222,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 620.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

