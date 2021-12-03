Millennium Management LLC Sells 87,087 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,087 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $202.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

