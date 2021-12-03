Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,370 Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.87.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.