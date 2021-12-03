Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 502,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BECN. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.23.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

