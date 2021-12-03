Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.28 Million in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 732,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.94% of BELLUS Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

BLU stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. BELLUS Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.65.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

