Millennium Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Blink Charging worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,889,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

BLNK stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 3.70.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

