Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Penns Woods Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 73.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.65. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $41,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,876 shares of company stock worth $163,864 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

