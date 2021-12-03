Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $86,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 22,858 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

