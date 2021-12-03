Michele Lux Acquires 1,809 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) insider Michele Lux bought 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MGPI traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 138,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,012. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 164.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 41.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

