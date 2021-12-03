MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 1,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

