MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.
Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.74.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
