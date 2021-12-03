MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.