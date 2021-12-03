MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years.
Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $9.09.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
