MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.