Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 4,450 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in American Public Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

