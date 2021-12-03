Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $132,000 Investment in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. purchased 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

