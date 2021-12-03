Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $138,000 in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

INNV opened at $8.43 on Friday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

