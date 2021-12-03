Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $130,000 in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 224.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,127,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,482,000 after buying an additional 4,239,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 430,528 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,982,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,586,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 105.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 601,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRD opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.62. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

