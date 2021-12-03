Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $128,000 in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 134,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $8.74 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

