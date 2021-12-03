Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 100,766.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth $5,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 30.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBCAA opened at $53.04 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

