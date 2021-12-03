Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 8,484 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 94,266.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 76.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $214.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

