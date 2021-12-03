Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.24. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $50.19.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.