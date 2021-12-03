Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Methanex posted sales of $811.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Methanex stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

