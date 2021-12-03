Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $324.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.84.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

