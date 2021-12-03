Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $324.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

