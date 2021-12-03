Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,925,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,096,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RumbleON by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 98,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RumbleON by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $39.16 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.66.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. As a group, analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

