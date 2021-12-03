Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $497,000 in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Old Second Bancorp comprises 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

