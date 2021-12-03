Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $594,000 Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. First Foundation accounts for 1.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 87.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,668 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 191,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $102,770.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,686 shares in the company, valued at $899,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $122,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,193 shares of company stock valued at $473,020. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FFWM opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.41. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

