Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 32,712 TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of TransAct Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACT opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TACT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $75,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

