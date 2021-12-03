Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $26.01

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.01, but opened at $25.30. Merus shares last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 6 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

