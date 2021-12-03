Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Chris Villavarayan Sells 29,326 Shares

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $739,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MTOR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,923. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
