Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Chris Villavarayan Sells 29,326 Shares

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $739,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTOR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,923. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Meritor by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

