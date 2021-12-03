Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Up 49.2% in November

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MRBK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.20. 7,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,164. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRBK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 147.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the second quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

