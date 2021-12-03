Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.23. Melco International Development shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 106,000 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDEVF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco International Development from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

