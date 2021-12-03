MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$13.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEGEF. TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

