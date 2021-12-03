Medicxi Ventures Management (J Buys 36,847 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 36,847 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $428,162.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 221,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

