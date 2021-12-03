MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Trading Down 22.2%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was down 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 23,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 67,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

