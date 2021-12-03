Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.71

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Mdex has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001244 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $561.87 million and approximately $31.99 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.93 or 0.08033589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00092838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,953.51 or 1.00010467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 792,829,554 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.