MCO Price Up 74.5% This Week (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, MCO has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar. One MCO coin can now be purchased for about $18.18 or 0.00032126 BTC on exchanges. MCO has a total market capitalization of $287.10 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00242412 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00086841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

