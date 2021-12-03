McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,802 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

