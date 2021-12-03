MCDEX (MCB) Trading Up 21.7% Over Last Week

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MCDEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00246126 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00086825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCDEX is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.