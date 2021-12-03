Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:FRX opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.90. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$13.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.77. The stock has a market cap of C$143.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

