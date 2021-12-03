Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $230.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.