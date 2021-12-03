Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Matrix Service worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $8.58 on Friday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $229.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

