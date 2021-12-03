MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.550 EPS.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,228. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. MasTec has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

