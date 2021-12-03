Massnet Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Massnet has a market cap of $16.13 million and $3.12 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Massnet has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00406534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00246184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086673 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.