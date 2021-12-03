Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $115.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock traded up $14.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 403,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,069. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,584,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.