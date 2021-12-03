Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.70. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $76.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

