Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $120,000 Investment in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,224 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Evolution Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.16 million, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.34. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -272.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

