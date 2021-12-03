Marshall Wace LLP Invests $134,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $237,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $265,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lufax by 57.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

LU stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

