Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,226 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 290,722 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 274,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 274,027 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 137.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 162,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 498,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 150,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.41 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNCE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

