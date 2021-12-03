Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

MCF opened at $3.38 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $680.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.