Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 233,458 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $195,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

CEMI opened at $1.91 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Chembio Diagnostics Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

