Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis lowered their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.71.

MBII opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,859 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 220,512 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

